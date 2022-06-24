Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NX stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.