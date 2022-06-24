Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.42 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

