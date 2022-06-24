Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

METC opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $592.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

