Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.74. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 754 shares traded.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares in the company, valued at $107,985,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 in the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

