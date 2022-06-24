RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 6,367 shares worth $140,729. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.