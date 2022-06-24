RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several research firms have commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 6,367 shares worth $140,729. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RAPT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
