Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,930.09

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,930.09 ($23.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,976 ($24.20). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,942 ($23.79), with a volume of 64,786 shares trading hands.

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.56) to GBX 2,420 ($29.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.95) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.58) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($27.80).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,050.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,930.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($812.07).

About Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.