Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $13.83. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

