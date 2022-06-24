Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

