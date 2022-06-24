Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$48.92 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.