Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

