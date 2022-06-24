RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 432,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $247,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

