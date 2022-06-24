RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

