Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.57

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.57 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.81). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 278,273 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company has a market capitalization of £338.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.57.
About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.