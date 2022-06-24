Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

