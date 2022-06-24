Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

6/23/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00.

6/2/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $370.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $120.00.

5/26/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00.

5/24/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $359.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $150.00.

5/23/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $280.00.

5/20/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $313.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00.

4/25/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.19.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.