Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 11.60, but opened at 10.76. Redbox Entertainment shares last traded at 11.02, with a volume of 33,735 shares changing hands.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.37 and its 200 day moving average is 5.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

