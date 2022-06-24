Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 11.60, but opened at 10.76. Redbox Entertainment shares last traded at 11.02, with a volume of 33,735 shares changing hands.
RDBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.37 and its 200 day moving average is 5.17.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDBX)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
