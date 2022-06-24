Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.60.

NYSE RRX opened at $111.19 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $333,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

