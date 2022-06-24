Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

