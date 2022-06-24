Research Analysts Set Expectations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

