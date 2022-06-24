Research Analysts Set Expectations for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of EME stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.