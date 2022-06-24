Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.