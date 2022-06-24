Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.44

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.44 and traded as low as C$62.04. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$63.18, with a volume of 863,847 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.06.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0406448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

