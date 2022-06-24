Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 172,467 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $44.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $73,830.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,721,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,332.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 490,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

