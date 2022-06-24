Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 215,519 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £33.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)
