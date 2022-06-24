Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 215,519 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £33.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

