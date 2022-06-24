REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

REX stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of REX American Resources are going to split on Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in REX American Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $496,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

