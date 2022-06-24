Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $15.43. Rexel shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 8,450 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.
About Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXLSF)
