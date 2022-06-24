Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $15.43. Rexel shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 8,450 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

About Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

