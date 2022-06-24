Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.