Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 780.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

