RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Senior Officer Purchases C$100,278.50 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Ballantyne purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.47 per share, with a total value of C$100,278.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$20.24 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.41 and a 12 month high of C$26.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.28.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.