Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 72.63.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of 55.16.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

