Robert E. Price Sells 13,200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $92.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

