Robert Glenn Sells 2,174 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.