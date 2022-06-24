RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $6.97. RPC shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 6,598 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

