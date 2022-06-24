Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.65 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

