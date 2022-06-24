Safra Catz Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

