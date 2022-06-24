San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.47). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 285,442 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

