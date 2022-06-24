San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.47). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 285,442 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58.
About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)
