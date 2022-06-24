Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
See Also
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.