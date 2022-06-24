SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $18.51. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 4,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.38.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.