SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $18.51. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 4,150 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.38.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
