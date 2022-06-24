Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $94.59

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €94.59 ($99.57) and traded as high as €95.54 ($100.57). Sanofi shares last traded at €95.54 ($100.57), with a volume of 1,650,760 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.59.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.