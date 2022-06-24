Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sara Bay Financial cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Visa were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

