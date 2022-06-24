Sara Bay Financial Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

