Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $23.26. Sasol shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,646 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
