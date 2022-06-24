Savior LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savior LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

