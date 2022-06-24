Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.98 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

