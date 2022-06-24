Scholar Rock Holding Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SRRK opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

