Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.