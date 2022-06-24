Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 344,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 177,567 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

