Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.