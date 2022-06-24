Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

