ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.58

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.58 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 155.50 ($1.90). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.96), with a volume of 20,636 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.50. The firm has a market cap of £59.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.37.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

